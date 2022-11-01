Veteran Colts Running Back Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NFL world is going to be busy before tomorrow afternoon's trade deadline.

Dozens of players have been mentioned in trade rumors, including Indianapolis Colts veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who ESPN's Adam Schefter is drawing interest from other teams.

Hines is in the first year of a three-year contract extension, so any team acquiring the versatile performer could have him on their roster beyond 2022.

A fourth-round pick out of NC State in 2018, Hines has filled a number of roles for the Colts since joining the team. He's been a valuable pass catcher and runner out of the backfield, has lined up at wide receiver and has also returned kicks and punts.

This season, Hines has rushed for only 36 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries but has caught 25 passes for 188 yards in seven games (four starts).

For his career, Hines has amassed 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, 1,725 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns and over 1,100 yards as a returner, plus a pair of scores on punt returns in 2019.

The 2022 NFL Trade deadline is set for tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET.