Veteran NFL Quarterback Could Be Cut This Offseason

Quarterback Carson Wentz could be on his way out of Indianapolis this offseason.

Wentz didn’t get the job done for the Colts this season, even with one of the best offensive lines and running games in the league.

He was one of the main reasons why the Colts lost to the Jaguars in Week 18 as he turned the ball over two times. He also only threw for 185 yards against one of the worst defenses in the league.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed to Pat McAfee on Friday that the team is actively looking for another quarterback.

“I know they are actively looking for another QB because Chris Ballard is always trying to improve,” Rapoport said.

Are the Colts moving on from Carson Wentz?? "I know they are actively looking for another QB because Chris Ballard is always trying to improve" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cgobxjzNt8 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Per Cynthia Frelund, Wentz also ranked 24th of 31 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected in 2021. He’s been negative in each of his last three seasons which means that he hasn’t been too accurate as a passer.

Indianapolis likely wants a better down-the-field passer to pair with its strong running game for next season.

If Wentz is cut, the quarterback carousel will only get even wilder.