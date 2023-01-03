Veteran NFL Running Back Was Released On Tuesday

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts did some shuffling at running back on Tuesday.

Indianapolis signed running back Jake Funk from their practice squad and released running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk had been with the Colts practice squad since November.

Wilkins, meanwhile, appeared in four games for Indy this season and reportedly signed a two-year extension with the team last month.

Wilkins actually served as the Colts' No. 2 running back against the New York Giants two days ago, rushing for 23 yards on six carries and catching two passes for 14 yards in a 38-10 loss.

Originally a fifth-round pick in 2018, Wilkins has rushed for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns in 54 games with Indianapolis. He also appeared in one game with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Funk was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams last year. He appeared in 10 games for the Rams as a rookie and five this season.