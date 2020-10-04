Video Of Philip Rivers Talking Trash Is Going Viral

Last week during a game against the Jets, Colts QB Philip Rivers treated us all to some of his PG trash-talking. Today, he treated us again.

During the fourth quarter of his team’s game against the Chicago Bears, Rivers had the Colts in a fourth-and-1 situation at the Bears’ 30-yard line. He did all he could to force the Bears to jump offsides with a hard count. But Chicago didn’t bite.

As he called timeout though, microphone picked up Rivers talking a little trash to some of the Bears defenders. “He’s gonna turn a corner on you!” Rivers joked at one of the Bears defenders as he blew the play dead.

The CBS announcers definitely got a kick out of that one, and so did thousands of fans on Twitter. That clip has gone viral with thousands of likes and retweets in just a few minutes since it was published.

Philip Rivers’ trash talk remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/DcF0XT5c24 — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020

Philip Rivers has plenty of reason to be having fun with his new team. That superb offensive line has only let him take a sack three times in four games. Staying upright has also allowed Rivers to complete a career-high 73-percent of his passes.

A 3-1 record and second-place in the AFC South probably doesn’t hurt his good mood either.

Perhaps with the team the Colts have assembled around Rivers he’ll finally get a chance to play in a long-awaited Super Bowl.

And we hope to hear him trash-talking every step of the way.