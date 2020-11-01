Watch: Nyheim Hines With The Coolest TD Celebration Of The Day

You’d think a spin move and dive from the five yard line would be the most athletic aspect of the Colts’ first touchdown of the day. You’d be wrong.

Second-string running back Nyheim Hines caught a tough over-the-shoulder drop off pass from Philip Rivers at about the 25 yard line and took it all the way to the house in an outstanding show of individual effort.

Hines capped off the incredible touchdown with and even more incredible touchdown celebration. After recording his second receiving TD of the year, the Indianapolis running back did his best Gabby Douglas impersonation, tumbling through the air in an shocking display of athleticism.

Nyheim Hines does a flip in the end zone 🤯 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/rzYzvWF5c6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

The third year back out of North Carolina State plays second fiddle to Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, but this play showed flashes of starting-back talent.

The Hines touchdown tied the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter. After a quick Colts defensive stop, Indianapolis marched down the field and completed another TD to tight end Jack Doyle.

Hines is having himself a relatively monster game in the touchdown column. Right before halftime the running back made his second TD grab of the day, reeling in a 29 yard pass from Rivers. Coming into today, Hines only had two total touchdowns on the season.

After a missed extra point, the Colts now lead the Lions 20-7 going into the half.