When Jim Irsay First Called Jeff Saturday About Being Colts Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Ring of Honor members, Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Bill Brooks, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Bill Polian, Owner Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday pose for a picture during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts on November 18, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jim Irsay did not ultimately fire Frank Reich until Monday, but he was already making plans to replace him the day before.

Irsay stunned pretty much everyone with his choice of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, including Saturday himself. The former Colts center and ESPN analyst was not contacted about the job until Sunday.

During his press conference today, Saturday revealed that Irsay first called him about the possibility of taking over during Indianapolis' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

So, while the Colts were busy losing their third-straight game under Reich and falling to 3-5-1 on the season, their owner was laying the groundwork to dismiss the head coach and bring in an unorthodox choice to replace him, at least temporarily.

Saturday has never coached above the high school level, but he will be leading the Colts the rest of the season, starting with this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

At the very least, this whole situation will be interesting to watch play out over the next two months.