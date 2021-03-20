The Spun

Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

A view of the Colts stadium from the end zone.INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The cornerback market is finally starting to heat up. Shortly after Kyle Fuller reached a deal with the Denver Broncos, veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes made his free agency decision.

Rhodes revitalized his career with the Indianapolis Colts this past season, as he had 42 total tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions. He played so well that he earned a new contract with the team.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Indianapolis has re-signed Rhodes for the 2021 season. It’s a one-year deal for the 30-year-old cornerback.

Pro Football Focus had Rhodes graded as the eighth-best cornerback in the NFL last season.

Colts insider Zak Keefer added some context as to why Indianapolis wanted to get this deal done.

“Key signing for Indy,” Keefer wrote on Twitter. “They loved what he brought last year and believe he’s got a lot left in the tank.”

Bringing back Rhodes on a short-term deal is a smart move for the Colts, especially since they have the talent to legitimately make a Super Bowl run in 2021.

Even though Indianapolis has been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason, general manager Chris Ballard is doing an excellent job of keeping his roster from last season intact. We’ll see if he can strike a deal with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the near future.


