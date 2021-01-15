The Spun

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan speaks with Tony Romo during a game.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with assistant coach Scott Linehan during the second half against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on October 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Now that Urban Meyer is officially the new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, his next task will be filling out a coaching staff.

Considering Meyer has never coached in the NFL in any capacity, it will be critical that he aces both major coordinator hires. It’s not a surprise that the first name we’re seeing mentioned to be Jacksonville’s next offensive coordinator is a man with plenty of NFL experience.

Former St. Louis Rams head coach and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan is a “prime candidate” to be Meyer’s OC in Jacksonville, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Linehan spent this past season as the passing game coordinator at LSU.

From 2014-18, he was with the Cowboys, first as a passing game coordinator and then as the offensive coordinator. Linehan also has NFL coordinator stints with the Minnesota Vikings (2002-04), Miami Dolphins (2005) and Detroit Lions (2009-13).

Ironically, during Linehan’s one season as the Dolphins’ OC, his boss was Nick Saban.

As Fowler stated, Linehan also has NFL head coaching experience, going 11-25 in two-plus seasons with the Rams from 2006-08.

There have been numerous other reports regarding possible members of Meyer’s staff, but this is the first one we’ve seen about a coordinator role.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.