1 NFL Team Current Favorite To Get No. 1 Pick In 2021

Like every year, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is being heavily sought after. A team from the AFC has already been named the “favorite” to obtain next year’s first overall pick.

According to Yahoo Sportsbook, the Jacksonville Jaguars (+400) are the favorite to end the 2020 regular season with the most losses. The Redskins (+450) aren’t far behind with the Panthers (+600) sitting with the third-highest odds.

If the Jaguars do indeed end the 2020 season with the most losses – obtaining the No. 1 overall pick in the process – they’ll likely draft a quarterback. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the obvious answer at No. 1. Ohio State’s Justin Fields could also be an option.

It could be a rough upcoming season in Jacksonville. But getting the No. 1 overall pick wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize.

Which team will have the most regular season losses in 2020? Jaguars are the current “favorite” 😬 (Odds per @BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/LVxDwS3o4k — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) April 27, 2020

The Jaguars are expected to start Washington State alum Gardner Minshew this season. Minshew quickly became a fan-favorite in 2019, which in turn sparked the “Minshew Mania” movement.

Minshew’s an exciting player to watch, but it’s still unlikely he’s the organization’s long-term quarterback. Lawrence or Fields would likely be a major upgrade – and would excite the fan-base to a whole new level.

The Jaguars could be a team on the rise if they obtain the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.