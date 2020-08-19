1 NFL Team Reportedly ‘Deeply Involved’ With Yannick Ngakoue

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggested the Jacksonville Jaguars were finally close to a trade involing star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

According to NFL insider Michael Lombardi, the Jaguars were “extremely close” to trading Ngakoue. He said he’s hearing the package in return for the Jaguars would most likely be centered around a second-round pick.

In the hours since his report, Ngakoue’s agent suggested the rumors aren’t true. “Always a good day when a “reporter” leaks a trade that’s not happening as of now and then gets duped by a fake Twitter account of a National reporter backing up his fake trade!! I love this site!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

Well, Lombardi isn’t backing down. In fact, he went on to name the team with which the Jaguars are talking about a potential trade.

According to Lombardi, the New York Jets are “deeply involved” in trade talks for Ngakoue.

Okay, so this one is real, hearing the team deeply involved is the NY Jets…..that's not fake news. does it happen? not sure, but they are trying. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 19, 2020

He gave a very interesting caveat to his report, questioning if it will happen or not.

Regardless, this is the first news we’ve heard on the Yannick Ngakoue trade front in the past few weeks.

Last season, Ngakoue had 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception. Over the course of his career, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles.

He’s one of the best pass rushers in the game, but it’s clear the Jaguars are ready to move on.