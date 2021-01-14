2 Names To Watch For Urban Meyer’s Staff In Jacksonville

Urban Meyer’s first order of business as Jaguars head coach will be to assemble a strong coaching staff. The move hasn’t been formally announced yet, a but a few names are already starting to trend.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there are two names to watch for once Meyer starts putting his staff together. One is Chris Ash, the former defensive coordinator at Texas, and the other is Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Ash and Weaver both have strong ties to Meyer. Ash served as Meyer’s co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2014 to 2015.

Weaver got his first coaching job from Meyer. He was given the role of graduate assistant at Florida in 2010 before moving on to various NFL jobs over the next decade.

Two potential moves I'm watching for with Urban Meyer and Jaguars: Chris Ash (Urban's DC at Ohio State) as DBs coach, #Texans DC Anthony Weaver (Urban's GA at Florida) as a head defensive assistant/DL. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 14, 2021

By all accounts, Urban Meyer intends to bring on coaches with plenty of NFL experience to help fill in the gaps for him. Meyer has no NFL experience, but has given roles to connections to people who do.

Chris Ash and Anthony Weaver are certainly coaches that have plenty of experience (though less NFL experience in Ash’s case), and they would probably be delighted to be reunited with Meyer.

Jobs at Jacksonville could very well be in hot demand now that one of the the most respected coaches in the game is heading there.

Who do you think Urban Meyer should add to his staff?