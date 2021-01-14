The Spun

2 Names To Watch For Urban Meyer's Staff In Jacksonville

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer’s first order of business as Jaguars head coach will be to assemble a strong coaching staff. The move hasn’t been formally announced yet, a but a few names are already starting to trend.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there are two names to watch for once Meyer starts putting his staff together. One is Chris Ash, the former defensive coordinator at Texas, and the other is Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Ash and Weaver both have strong ties to Meyer. Ash served as Meyer’s co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2014 to 2015.

Weaver got his first coaching job from Meyer. He was given the role of graduate assistant at Florida in 2010 before moving on to various NFL jobs over the next decade.

By all accounts, Urban Meyer intends to bring on coaches with plenty of NFL experience to help fill in the gaps for him. Meyer has no NFL experience, but has given roles to connections to people who do.

Chris Ash and Anthony Weaver are certainly coaches that have plenty of experience (though less NFL experience in Ash’s case), and they would probably be delighted to be reunited with Meyer.

Jobs at Jacksonville could very well be in hot demand now that one of the the most respected coaches in the game is heading there.

Who do you think Urban Meyer should add to his staff?


