4 Favorites Named For Leonard Fournette’s Next Team

The long-anticipated divorce between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Leonard Fournette was finalized today. Fournette was cut today after three years with the team following his No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While Fournette didn’t quite live up to expectations in Jacksonville, there’s going to be a good market for him. According to Odds Shark, several teams have emerged as early frontrunners for the former LSU star.

Getting the top odds are the Chicago Bears at +265. Given the recent injury to starter David Montgomery, they seem like a natural fit on paper to start the year.

The second best odds go to the New England Patriots at +285. If there’s one thing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows how to do, it’s get a running back to live up to their potential.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given +350 odds, while the Washington Football Team got +375. Both of those teams could conceivably use an upgrade at running back. Whether or not Fournette offers that is a different story.

As a rookie in 2017, Leonard Fournette seemed on track to meet the expectations he set in college. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on a Jaguars team that won the AFC South and reached the AFC Championship Game.

But in 2018, injuries began to mount and troubles in the locker room began to boil over. He had previously been suspended in 2017 for violating team rules and was suspended in 2018 for getting into a fistfight with opposing defender Shaq Lawson.

Fournette seemed to finally put it all together this past year, recording career-highs in rushing yards, yards per carry and receiving yards.

But the two sides just couldn’t ever reconcile their differences.

Perhaps Fournette’s next home will have better luck with him.