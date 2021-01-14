A Notable Coach Could Reportedly Join Urban Meyer In Jacksonville

Urban Meyer is on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a move that could completely change the franchise’s trajectory considering he has had success everywhere he has gone.

Jacksonville hasn’t officially announced the move yet, but there are already several names being linked to Meyer’s coaching staff. One of them happens to be a former head coach for the University of Texas.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, there’s a possibility that Charlie Strong could join Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville.

Strong was Meyer’s defensive coordinator back at Florida. He then had head coaching stints with Louisville, Texas and South Florida. After his time was up at South Florida, he joined Alabama’s staff as a defensive analyst.

One possible coach who could go with Urban Meyer to the Jaguars is his former DC Charlie Strong, the former Texas and Louisville head coach, who spent this season on the Alabama staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2021

Chris Ash and Anthony Weaver have also been mentioned as potential assistant coaches for the Jaguars.

Ash was Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Ohio State, whereas Weaver was a graduate assistant on his staff at Florida. The latter has an ample amount of NFL experience, spending years with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texas as a defensive line coach.

If this NFL experiment is going to work for Meyer, he’ll need to make sure he puts together an experienced coaching staff around him.

Once the Jaguars and Meyer officially strike a deal, the franchise can get to work on providing him with as much help as possible.