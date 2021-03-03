Betting Odds Suggest Intriguing Landing Spot For Alex Smith

Before his lengthy NFL career, Alex Smith was a college star at Utah. His college coach: Urban Meyer.

Smith went on to be the No. 1 pick to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft, and has three Pro Bowls to his name with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he’s hoping to continue his NFL career with a fourth franchise, after his miraculous comeback with the Washington Football Team in 2020.

His time with Washington is expected to come to an end. The team seems prepared to move forward with Taylor Heinicke, and could make a move to grab a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft. Many expected Smith to retire after this year’s comeback from the devastating leg injury that threatened his career in 2018. Instead, there is plenty of smoke that he could be reunited with Meyer, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, almost two decades after they last paired up at Utah.

That idea has been floating out there for a few days now, when the Smith-Washington breakup became clear. Now, the Jags are the odds-on favorite for him, per SportsLine.

Sportsline puts the Jags at +250 to land the veteran quarterback, ahead of his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs (+400), where he’d backup Patrick Mahomes.

They’re followed by the Chicago Bears (+500), Denver Broncos (+700), San Francisco 49ers (+800), Indianapolis Colts (+1000), New England Patriots (+1200), and Miami Dolphins (+1500).

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but there’s always room to bring a great veteran presence to Urban Meyer’s quarterback room. Smith could be a valuable mentor, though it seems unlikely that Lawrence won’t start Week 1.

One has to imagine that Alex Smith would rather go somewhere that he can compete, especially if it’s his final year, but it makes sense that the Jaguars are coming up.

