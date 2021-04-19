Alex Smith Reveals 1 Team He Considered Before Retiring

Alex Smith called it a career on Monday. Prior to doing so, the veteran quarterback apparently considered signing with one team: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s right. Smith was contemplating reuniting with his former coach in Urban Meyer. Meyer coached Smith when both were with the Utah Utes. They had immense success in Salt Lake, including a perfect 12-0 season in 2004 which finished in a Fiesta Bowl stomping of the Pitt Panthers.

Had Smith signed with the Jaguars, he not only would’ve reunited with Meyer. The veteran quarterback would’ve served as an important mentor to incoming No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Instead, Smith is hanging up his cleats. It will be interesting to see whether or not the former NFL quarterback enters the coaching world at some point. If he does, Meyer may be interested.

Just now on @OTLonESPN, Alex Smith says he took a visit to Jacksonville to visit the Jaguars and considered signing with the team to reunite with Urban Meyer before ultimately choosing to retire. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 19, 2021

Urban Meyer wouldn’t be the only one trying to hire Alex Smith as an assistant coach. Andy Reid said on Monday following Smith’s retirement news that he has “dibs.”

Smith’s value would probably prove more impactful to the Jaguars in such a scenario. He could play a critical role in helping Trevor Lawrence adapt to NFL play.

Right now, though, Smith is going to enjoy retirement. But the fact that he was considering signing with the Jaguars may be an indication he doesn’t necessarily want to leave the game of football completely. He may have a future in the coaching world, potentially at Utah or in the NFL with the Jaguars or Chiefs.