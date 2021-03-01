There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Alex Smith

The Spun

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.

The Alex Smith era in Washington, D.C. appears to be over.

The NFL Network reported on Monday morning that the Washington Football Team will be parting ways with Smith this offseason. Smith made his way back from a devastating leg injury this past season, but will be looking for a new home in 2021.

“The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days,” Ian Rapoport tweeted. “The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so.”

What teams might have interest in signing Smith?

There’s already one franchise getting some traction on social media. Many believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars – led by Smith’s college coach, Urban Meyer – make a lot of sense.

Jacksonville is expected to select Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Smith could serve as an ideal veteran backup for Lawrence, or a potential early-season starter if Lawrence isn’t ready to play.

Smith probably wants to have a chance at a starting job, but that might not be possible. The Jaguars might be his best option in free agency based on his connection with Meyer.


