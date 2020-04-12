Analyst Names NFL Team With Worst Quarterback Situation

Assuming there is a 2020 NFL season, it will be a unique one. With the lack of offseason preparation and potential alterations to the regular season, having a trustworthy quarterback will be even more important than usual.

Not every team has security at the QB position though. For every team with a Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, there is one relying on a much-less proven option.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr recently ranked each quarterback situation in the NFL from 1-to-32. The Chiefs, who have Mahomes backed up by veteran Chad Henne, came in first, followed by the Packers, Seahawks, Cowboys and Ravens.

At the bottom of the list were the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears this offseason with the intent of turning over the reins to Gardner Minshew. Right now, the only other quarterback on the roster besides Minshew is the unproven Joshua Dobbs.

Minshew played well last year all things considered, but without an upgrade at wide receiver/tight end or a splash free agent signing (Cam Newton, anyone?) this feels like a rebuilding year in Jacksonville.

Just two years after making the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars do appear to be in full rebuild mode.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

A healthy Newton would be an upgrade over Minshew, but thus far we don’t know if the Jaguars would want the now-unsigned former MVP. NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon suggested Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers as potential fits for Newton.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that Newton is in “no rush” to sign anywhere. By all accounts, he is looking for a starting job in 2020.