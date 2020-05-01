The Spun

NFL Insider Names Team ‘Absolutely Interested’ In Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton waves to Bengals fans.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals waves to the crowd following the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Most teams have filled their need at quarterback this offseason, but there are still a few potential suitors out there for the TCU product.

Dalton didn’t exactly torch defenses in 2019, throwing for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, the former second-round pick is still a serviceable option for teams in need of help at the most important position in football.

While the odds-on favorite to land Dalton at the moment is New England, it appears the most buzz is generating from Jacksonville.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, the Jaguars are “absolutely interested” in signing Dalton. That being said, the current mindset for the team is that Gardner Minshew will be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season.

The Jaguars could use another quarterback on their roster after shipping Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns thus far in his NFL career. He’s never been considered an elite quarterback, but he’s made three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen how vital it is for teams to have depth at quarterback. Even if Dalton doesn’t begin the 2020 season as a starter, he might get his chance to shine at some point this fall.

