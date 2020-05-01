NFL Insider Names Team ‘Absolutely Interested’ In Andy Dalton

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Most teams have filled their need at quarterback this offseason, but there are still a few potential suitors out there for the TCU product.

Dalton didn’t exactly torch defenses in 2019, throwing for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, the former second-round pick is still a serviceable option for teams in need of help at the most important position in football.

While the odds-on favorite to land Dalton at the moment is New England, it appears the most buzz is generating from Jacksonville.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, the Jaguars are “absolutely interested” in signing Dalton. That being said, the current mindset for the team is that Gardner Minshew will be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season.

Jaguars are absolutely interested in Andy Dalton — but even if he signs, based on my conversations, I’d anticipate Gardner Minshew as the Week 1 starter. I don’t sense Jags would be signing Dalton with the mindset of “upgrading” from Minshew. They still like what they have there. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 1, 2020

The Jaguars could use another quarterback on their roster after shipping Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns thus far in his NFL career. He’s never been considered an elite quarterback, but he’s made three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen how vital it is for teams to have depth at quarterback. Even if Dalton doesn’t begin the 2020 season as a starter, he might get his chance to shine at some point this fall.

[Jeff Darlington]