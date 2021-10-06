Anonymous College ADs Reveal If They Would Hire Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s first year in the NFL hasn’t exactly gotten off to the start that he hoped for. An early offseason resignation from an assistant, an 0-4 start to the year and the latest controversy, where Meyer was caught on video being given danced on by a young woman that was not his wife, has left the head coach in a difficult spot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have determined not to fire the 57-year-old at this time, but it’s clear that he’ll have a very short leash moving forward. It’s possible, especially if the team continues to lose games, that Meyer could be ousted after just one season.

That theoretical would be devastating for the Jaguars, but it would free up the renowned college coach to head back to the NCAA level. Of course, that would only be possible if there was an opening for Meyer to fill and a program that would be willing to take on all of his baggage.

According to a recent survey from The Action Network, there aren’t that many schools interested in doing so.

College football insider Brett McMurphy shared the results of the survey on Wednesday, revealing that 73 percent of the anonymous college athletic directors contacted would not consider hiring Meyer if they needed a head coach in 2022. A handful of those AD’s made their intentions known that they wanted nothing to do with the current leader of the Jaguars.

“No way,” an anonymous Power Five AD said of hiring Meyer, per McMurphy. “Not in a million years.”

73% of college ADs told @ActionNetworkHQ they would not consider hiring Urban Meyer if they needed a coach in 2022. “Not in a million years,” Power 5 AD said. I contacted 65 of 130 FBS ADs. Group of 5 ADs more willing to hire Meyer (39%) than P5 ADs (15%) https://t.co/RbbUqLZfHF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 6, 2021

The Action Network contacted 65 of the nation’s 130 FBS athletic directors, including at least five ADs from each of the 10 conferences to obtain the survey results. Approximately 40 percent of the Group of Five athletic directors that responded still said they would consider hiring the three-time national champion, compared to only 15 percent of the Power Five athletic directors.

Even so, there were some outliers in the Power Five conferences that still would entertain the idea of bringing on Meyer, because he’s proven that he can win at the college level.

“The coaching talent pool is limited,” said a Power Five AD who would consider Meyer, per McMurphy. “Recycling [a coach] is dicey. I’d go with the proven collegiate winners that walked away such as Meyer, [Bob] Stoops or [Chris] Petersen.”

For now, Meyer will try to right the ship in Jacksonville and repair his reputation with the Jaguars. He’d be wise to do so, as it seems like he might not be a hot commodity if he ends up without a job next spring,