Anonymous NFL Execs Like 1 Team The Most For Urban Meyer

With every passing second, the idea of Urban Meyer leaving the broadcast booth for the NFL excites fans even more. As the 2020 season draws to a close, one organization in particular seems to be the obvious choice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars.

In a recent article from The Athletic’s Mike Sando, multiple anonymous NFL executives seem to think that the 1-14 Jaguars will be the frontrunner for the former Florida and Ohio State head coach. Jacksonville will be well set-up for the future with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer might get the chance to work with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which would make for one of the most threatening duos in the league.

Of course, the anonymous executives had plenty of other reasons for why Meyer would make the move to Jacksonville.

“I don’t think people have forgotten that run he had when he was at Florida,” an exec said. “From a fan outlook and creating buzz standpoint, he still has mass appeal in that region.”

Sando quoted another executive who was far more direct: “Would you rather have him or Doug Marrone?”

“Urban Meyer to Jacksonville is kind of exciting,” a third exec told Sando. “Re-energize the fan base. It’s a good situation and there are places around there that are nice to live – Amelia Island. I think he could bring you whole organization up, not just the football team. He has that ability even if you don’t like him or think he’s a little phony.”

One #NFL destination might make more sense than the others if Urban Meyer does jump to the pro game.#Jaguars https://t.co/3Tn8z7GQwp pic.twitter.com/qcM2FDQX0M — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) December 28, 2020

Not only would Meyer get the chance to link up with Lawrence on the Jaguars, but Jacksonville has plenty of other building perks as well. The group will have more salary-cap flexibility than any other organization and multiple rounds in the 2021 draft with more than one pick.

Time will tell if Meyer does opt to leave his role at FOX Sports for the NFL. If he does, Jacksonville, or wherever he lands, will immediately turn into a force to be reckoned with.