Another Potential Urban Meyer Replacement Has Reportedly Emerged

Earlier this Saturday, a bombshell report involving Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The story details Meyer’s recent run-ins with players and coaches.

While there’s no guarantee Meyer will be fired by the Jaguars during the season, a few potential replacements have already been named.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, there’s a chance Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could replace Meyer. That is, of course, if the Jaguars move on from Meyer during the season.

“Darrell Bevell, interim coach for Lions last year, in addition to Charlie Strong, are the prime in-house candidates if Jaguars move on from embattled coach Urban Meyer, per sources,” Wilson reported on Saturday. “Meyer’s relationships with staff and players are frayed beyond repair, sources say.”

Bevell was named the Lions’ interim coach last season, owning a 1-4 record in that short span.

Per the NFL Network report, Meyer allegedly called his assistant coaches losers. He also questioned their résumés.

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés,” Pelissero wrote, via NFL.com.

This has been a dysfunctional year for the Jaguars to say the least, and unfortunately, it sounds like things will get worse before they get better.