Betting Line Released For Urban Meyer’s NFL Debut

For the first time in his coaching career, Urban Meyer is facing the daunting task of leading an NFL franchise.

Meyer has never coached in the NFL – not even as an assistant. He’s also taking over a franchise that won just one game during the 2020 season.

Of course, the reward for that one win was landing former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The rookie quarterback and rookie NFL head coach will hope to steer the Jaguars to success – something the franchise hasn’t seen in a few years.

Meyer and Lawrence open the 2021 season on the road against the Houston Texans. Earlier this afternoon, a betting line for the game was released.

The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites over the Texans. Of course, that line likely assumes that Deshaun Watson won’t be on the field for the game.

Someone gives you $100 to bet on Week 1 … what bet are you making? pic.twitter.com/hU5y1K4bcj — SportsLine (@SportsLine) July 7, 2021

While the bookmakers seem to believe in Meyer and the Jaguars, not everyone does. Last week, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made it very clear he doesn’t think Meyer will do well in the NFL.

“I’ll try not to sound like a broken record, but this is not going to work,” Finebaum said on Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN. “It may work short-term because he has Trevor Lawrence and you can build a team, but ultimately, Urban Meyer is going to flame out.”

Jacksonville and Houston kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 12.