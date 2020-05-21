The Spun

Betting Odds Predict The NFL’s Worst Team In 2020

A general view of the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Betting odds for the 2020 NFL season have already been released. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are one again projected to have excellent campaigns. As for which teams aren’t expected to fare well this fall, there’s one particular franchise in the AFC South with terrible odds.

William Hill Sportsbook has the over/under for the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4.5 wins. This would give them the worst record in the NFL next season.

Jacksonville shipped out plenty of talented players this offseason, which includes A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Nick Foles. Many analysts believe the front office is ready to tank the 2020 season.

The 2021 NFL Draft could feature two of the better quarterback prospects we’ve seen in recent years in Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. That might give Jacksonville incentive to be the worst team in the league.

In addition to owning their own pick for the 2021 draft, the Jaguars also have the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick because of the Jalen Ramsey trade.

There’s still a chance the Jaguars shock people and put up a respectable record in 2020. Who knows, Gardner Minshew could build off his rookie year and prove to be a franchise quarterback.

However, the AFC South is quite competitive. Houston shuffled its receiving corps around, Indianapolis upgraded its offensive in the draft with Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor, and Tennessee brought back most of its roster that just made the AFC Championship.

Do you think Jacksonville will be the worst team in the NFL?

