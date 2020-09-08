Blake Bortles Is Trending Following Leonard Fournette’s Comment

Poor Blake Bortles. There’s no way the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback expected to catch a stray from one of his old teammates.

Earlier today, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette spoke with reporters about the opportunity he has playing with Tom Brady. Fournette didn’t hold back about how excited he is.

“For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback,” he said.

Of course, Fournette’s primary quarterback when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars was none other than Blake Bortles. He also played with Cody Kessler, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. However, Bortles is the guy who is the butt of a lot of jokes today following Fournette’s comment.

Below is just a snippet of the reactions coming in.

In all honesty, Fournette has not been blessed with great quarterback play dating back to his time at LSU.

However, he also has some of his own things to prove after the Jaguars gave up on him. There are a lot of pundits who think Fournette is too limited as a back to be a star in the league.

He’ll have the chance to show them they are wrong starting on Sunday.