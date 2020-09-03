Blake Bortles Reportedly Has A Plan For The NFL Season

It’s been a very quiet offseason for former Jaguars and Rams QB Blake Bortles, who remains without a team one week before the start of the 2020 NFL season.

But according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, there’s a reason for Bortles’ lack of a contract beyond interest from teams. Pelissero says that Bortles is being deliberately patient with his pursuit of an NFL team.

Per the report, Bortles wants to “wait for the right opportunity to actually get on the field.” To that end, he’s staying in shape and throwing several times per week. He intends to be available as “an experienced vet” once QB injuries start occurring.

It’s not the worst strategy in the world. Hardly a year goes by without at least a handful of starting QBs going down, only to be replaced by completely unqualified backups.

Blake Bortles may be waiting for a while though. The lack of a preseason has limited QB injuries this summer.

But the bigger issue may be teams’ eagerness to sign Bortles. He did not play any meaningful snaps as a backup for the Rams in 2019.

In 2018, Bortles’ last year as a starter, he was benched midseason after a 3-8 start. He finished that season with 2,718 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.

While not the best numbers out there, Bortles is certainly better than a bunch of backups already on rosters.

Will we see Blake Bortles take the field in 2020?