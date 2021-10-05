Booger McFarland Has Telling Admission On Urban Meyer Situation

Over the weekend, the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville took another unfortunate turn – and this time it had nothing to do with football.

Just a few days after falling to 0-4, a video showed Meyer his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife. The video showed the Jaguars head coaching getting danced on – as well as other things.

It quickly went viral on social media and has sparked outrage from former NFL players. Many of those players are saying they’ve never seen a head coach take a separate plane home from the team.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland was the latest to point that out. He said it’s just another in a long list of questionable decisions from the head coach.

“I’ve been around NFL for a long time. Never seen a head coach send his team back home — and he stayed to party,” Booger said, via media insider Michael McCarthy. “To me, this is another notch in a long list of questionable decisions.”

Many are calling for Meyer to be fired for his latest transgressions. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed to suggest the team won’t be moving on from Meyer any time soon, though.

In a statement earlier today, Khan pointed out that Meyer’s actions were not okay. However, he went on to say that Meyer will have a chance to rebuild the trust between he and the team.