Breaking: Jaguars Make A Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a final decision on star running back Leonard Fournette on Monday morning. It’s a surprising one.

Fournette has reportedly been released by the Jaguars. The former top NFL Draft pick has been cut less than two weeks before the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Jaguars had reportedly been trying to trade Fournette. However, Jacksonville was unable to move him, so the AFC South franchise has released him instead.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Jaguars released RB Leonard Fournette. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

Fournette, 25, is out in Jacksonville after just three seasons. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Former Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin made the pick, wanting to build the Jaguars around a powerful run game and a strong defense.

That plan worked to start, as the Jaguars made the AFC Championship Game in 2017, but it’s been downhill ever since.

The Jaguars made six straight picks in the top five of the NFL Draft from 2012-17. None of those picks are currently with the team.

From 2012-2017, the Jaguars made SIX straight picks in the top 5: WR Justin Blackmon, OT Luke Joeckel, QB Blake Bortles, DE Dante Fowler, Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey and then RB Leonard Fournette. None of them last more than 5 seasons with the team. Major whiffs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2020

Fournette, who starred collegiately at LSU, will now look to find a new NFL team ahead of the 2020 regular season.

This is Jacksonville’s second big move in as many days. The Jaguars traded star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota on Sunday.