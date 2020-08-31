The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Jaguars Make A Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette runs with the football against the New York Jets.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs during the first half against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly made a final decision on star running back Leonard Fournette on Monday morning. It’s a surprising one.

Fournette has reportedly been released by the Jaguars. The former top NFL Draft pick has been cut less than two weeks before the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Jaguars had reportedly been trying to trade Fournette. However, Jacksonville was unable to move him, so the AFC South franchise has released him instead.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Fournette, 25, is out in Jacksonville after just three seasons. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Former Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin made the pick, wanting to build the Jaguars around a powerful run game and a strong defense.

That plan worked to start, as the Jaguars made the AFC Championship Game in 2017, but it’s been downhill ever since.

The Jaguars made six straight picks in the top five of the NFL Draft from 2012-17. None of those picks are currently with the team.

Fournette, who starred collegiately at LSU, will now look to find a new NFL team ahead of the 2020 regular season.

This is Jacksonville’s second big move in as many days. The Jaguars traded star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota on Sunday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.