Breaking: Jaguars Make Decision On Coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made an official decision on head coach Doug Marrone.

The AFC South franchise announced on Monday morning that they have officially parted ways with their head coach.

Marrone, 56, had been the Jaguars’ head coach since 2017. The team made the AFC Championship Game in his first season, but then had three straight losing campaigns. The Jaguars went 5-11 in 2018, 6-10 in 2019 and 1-15 this season.

The Jaguars officially announced the decision on Monday morning.

Where does Jacksonville turn next?

Many believe the Jaguars will make a run at Urban Meyer. According to Pro Football Talk, the job could be Meyer’s to lose.

From the report:

The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he’s close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources. The Jaguars won’t make a firm and final decision on Doug Marrone until after the season, but this is the expected outcome provided Jacksonville feels confident it can find Marrone’s replacement.

Meyer has been out of coaching since 2018, but he is reportedly interested in making a leap to the NFL.