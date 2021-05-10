The Spun

Breaking: Jaguars Reportedly Decide On Tim Tebow

A closeup of Tim Tebow.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Former NFL quaterback Tim Tebow looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After more than a week of speculation, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on former NFL quarterback/minor league outfielder Tim Tebow.

Jacksonville is signing the 2010 first-round pick to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Tebow, 33, is trying to make an NFL comeback as a tight end, and his former college coach Urban Meyer is giving him an opportunity.

Tebow last played in an NFL regular season game in 2012 as a member of the New York Jets. He last appeared in an NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Since then, the former Heisman Trophy winner has worked as a college football analyst with ESPN and also played in the minor leagues for the New York Mets from 2016-19.

Tebow officially announced his retirement from professional baseball back in February.

Given Tebow’s age, lack of recent football experience and the fact he’s learning a new position, it seems like an extreme long shot that he would make the team in Jacksonville.

At the same time, we’ve seen Tebow surprise us before, so who knows for sure. One thing we can be certain about is that following Tebow’s progress with the Jaguars will be a major story line for a lot of sports fans.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.