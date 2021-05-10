Breaking: Jaguars Reportedly Decide On Tim Tebow

After more than a week of speculation, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on former NFL quarterback/minor league outfielder Tim Tebow.

Jacksonville is signing the 2010 first-round pick to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Tebow, 33, is trying to make an NFL comeback as a tight end, and his former college coach Urban Meyer is giving him an opportunity.

Tebow last played in an NFL regular season game in 2012 as a member of the New York Jets. He last appeared in an NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Since then, the former Heisman Trophy winner has worked as a college football analyst with ESPN and also played in the minor leagues for the New York Mets from 2016-19.

Tebow officially announced his retirement from professional baseball back in February.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Given Tebow’s age, lack of recent football experience and the fact he’s learning a new position, it seems like an extreme long shot that he would make the team in Jacksonville.

At the same time, we’ve seen Tebow surprise us before, so who knows for sure. One thing we can be certain about is that following Tebow’s progress with the Jaguars will be a major story line for a lot of sports fans.