Breaking: The Jaguars Have Fired Urban Meyer

11 months after Urban Meyer signed on as head coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, the three-time college football national champion has officially been fired.

Team owner Shahid Khan released a statement announcing that Meyer has been let go, effective immediately. He said that the decision was reached after a deliberation of several weeks.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone…” Khan said in a statement.

Khan also noted that Meyer was tasked with regaining the team’s trust following the well-known incident in October. But he asserted that Meyer simply did not regain that trust.

“I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen,” he said.

Urban Meyer struggled out the gate with a Jaguars team that went 1-15 in 2020. But while struggles were expected for a one-win team, Meyer’s complete ineptitude at even the most basic levels of NFL football appeared obvious from the get go.

The litany of controversies began all the way in the summer with controversial signings and hirings. After weathering that storm, the regular season began – and quickly imploded.

Jacksonville started the season 0-5, during which there was an incident where Meyer was seen in a bar dancing with a woman who was not his wife. A media firestorm quickly ensued and there were reports that Meyer lost the locker room.

Urban Meyer said Monday he apologized to his team, his family, and owner Shad Khan after a viral video surfaced over the weekend that showed a young woman dancing close to his lap in a Columbus, Ohio, bar. https://t.co/37RU5vKtz1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2021

More incidents and controversies occurred as the season progressed ranging from ridiculous to troubling. Each one indicated more and more that there was one conclusion: Meyer was unfit for the job.

The Jaguars have lost their last five games in a row and haven’t scored more than 20 points in a game since their bye. Meyer would have been on thin ice next year regardless of how this season ended. But Shahid Khan decided to pull the plug quickly.

His firing will go down with the likes of Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino as college coaching greats who couldn’t hack it in the NFL. Though Urban Meyer is the only one of the three who was fired rather than resigned.

Darrell Bevell has been named interim head coach for the final games.