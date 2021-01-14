Breaking: The Jaguars Have Officially Hired Urban Meyer

After two years out of football, Urban Meyer is back. And he’s taking his talents to the NFL in an effort to cement himself as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

In an official statement, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that Meyer has been hired as head coach of the Jaguars. He takes over for Doug Marrone, who was fired last week after the team finished 1-15 in the 2020 NFL season.

“This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere,” Khan said. “Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable. I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

This will be Meyer’s first foray into the NFL at any level. He has never served as an assistant or coordinator, nor played for an NFL team.

But Meyer’s qualifications as an NFL head coach are still second to none.

Done deal: Urban Meyer is the new head coach of the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/IimDzK3FC5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2021

Meyer turned programs like Bowling Green and Utah into winners before taking over as head coach at Florida. He won two national titles with the Gators in six seasons, going 65-15 in that span.

After taking a year off in 2011, he returned in 2012 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he continued to lead his teams to winning football.

The Buckeyes went 12-0 in his first season, and won the first-ever College Football Playoff in 2014 en route to winning the national title. Meyer went 83-9 in seven seasons with the Buckeyes, winning three Big Ten titles and finishing in the top-6 six times.

But the NFL is a very different animal from college football. Some of Meyer’s rivals like Nick Saban succumbed to the rigors of the professional ranks, while others like Pete Carroll have found success at both levels.

There will be plenty of time to analyze this historic move. But for now, we can officially welcome Urban Meyer to the NFL coaching ranks.