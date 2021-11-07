The Spun

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game With Injury

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Entering Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills, no one gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a chance to compete.

However, the Jaguars are causing all kinds of problems for star quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense. With the game knotted at six points apiece, the Jaguars got the ball with a chance to take a lead into halftime.

Unfortunately, things took a terrible turn at the end of the first half. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury and needed to be helped off the field.

He initially tried to get up and walk off under his own power, but was forced to walk off with the trainers instead.

The Jaguars training staff immediately took him into the locker room with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Jacksonville announced he is officially questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury. It’s a good sign he wasn’t immediately ruled out of the game, but this is still something to watch coming out of halftime.

Hopefully Lawrence will be able to return to the game. He and the Jaguars were shocking the football world with their performance so far today – especially defensively.

We’ll have the latest on his injury when it becomes available.

