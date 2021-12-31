Byron Leftwich Has Honest Admission About Reported Jaguars’ Interest

In his playing days, Byron Leftwich was a fan favorite as a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, he’s reportedly a head coaching candidate for the franchise.

The Jaguars requested to interview Leftwich, according to multiple reports. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is one of several coaches the team is said to be interested in speaking with.

Because of the new NFL interview protocols, Leftwich actually could meet with the Jaguars at some point in the next two weeks. We’re not sure if he will though, and the 41-year-old assistant told reporters today he is focusing on his current job rather than his potential future one.

“I really think it’s disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you’re playing that week when you’re talking about things that really have nothing to do with Sunday’s game,” Leftwich said about the Jaguars’ interest, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “To be honest, I’m completely focused on this football game on Sunday. Obviously, as a coach anytime your name gets thrown around, I guess it is what it is, but it really means nothing at this point. It really means nothing at this point and I kind of think it’s disrespectful to the guys that you really work with every day. That’s really how I view that.

“If I’m ever fortunate enough to be in that situation that’s when I’ll handle it. But as of right now, I’m really focusing on the opponent we’re about to play and getting us ready to try and play our best football.”

In addition to Leftwich, the Jaguars have reportedly requested to interview Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Jacksonville did interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson this week.

Meanwhile, Leftwich will continue to help his team prepare for a game against the New York Jets on Sunday.