Carlos Hyde Sends Clear Message About Playing For Urban Meyer

Carlos Hyde was a Jacksonville Jaguars running back in 2018, appearing in eight games for the team. With his college coach Urban Meyer taking over the franchise, the choice for which franchise to join this offseason was easy.

Hyde signed a two-year deal with Meyer and the Jags last week, reportedly worth $6 million. He’s coming off of a season with the Seattle Seahawks, in which he ran for 356 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He made one start for the team.

Hyde is just a year removed from his only 1,000 yard season as an NFL rusher. He went for 1,070 yards and six scores for the Houston Texans in 2019.

Urban Meyer was the decisive factor for Hyde in free agency, the running back told the Jaguars team website. He’s excited for his second go-around with Jacksonville.

“Once I saw Coach Meyer become the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, I already knew where I was going,” Carlos Hyde said. “Honestly, I’ve been waiting for Coach Meyer to come here and coach in the NFL. He’s finally here.”

He has no questions about Meyer’s ability to thrive in the NFL either. He says the longtime college coach will figure out how to rack up wins at the next level, the way he did at Utah, Florida, and Ohio State.

“One thing about Coach Meyer is it’s all about winning,” Hyde said. “He’s going to figure it out – how to get the wins, how to consistently get wins, how to get a lot of wins, to build a winning program here, to build the right culture, to get the right guys in here. “If you take Coach Meyer’s record, the places he has been, he has won a lot. That’s what we’re all here for – is to win. That’s what persuaded me to come back to Jacksonville. I know Coach Meyer. He wants to win. He’s going to figure out how to win. I want to win. I would love to be with Coach Meyer once again and go win with him.”

Hyde committed to Ohio State under Jim Tressel, before Meyer was the Buckeyes head coach. Once Meyer took over the program in 2012, however, Hyde thrived. After a 1,021 total yard, 17 touchdown season as a junior in 2012, he exploded for 1,668 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in his final Ohio State season. He went on to be a second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

He’s bounced around quite a bit, playing for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs before his late-career breakout season with the Texans. We’ll see if he truly finds a home back with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

