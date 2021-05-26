Charles Barkley Gives Blunt Assessment Of Tim Tebow

While there are plenty of fans who want to see Tim Tebow have success in Jacksonville, there are also some people questioning why the Jaguars would even bring him in at this stage in his career. NBA legend Charles Barkley happens to be one of those critics.

Barkley spoke about Tebow’s comeback story this week during an appearance on ESPN Chicago show ‘Waddle and Silvy.’ He just doesn’t see the Heisman Trophy winner picking up a new position at 33 years old.

“To think he can just come pick up another position. I just think, I think you’re just being disrespectful to jocks, saying ‘Oh, I haven’t been playing football, but I can come and be a pro at it.’ I just think that’s impossible personally,” Barkley said, via Saturday Down South.

Even though Barkley is skeptical of Tebow’s future in Jacksonville, he’s not actively rooting against the former Florida quarterback.

“Listen, Michael Jordan tried, he tried to play baseball. You can’t just go play a pro sport, that doesn’t make sense, and I think the some of the guys, listen, need to just ease up. If he makes it. I don’t know if he can make it, but come on man, there’s worse things going on than Tim Tebow.”

Other analysts, like ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson, are worried that Tebow might be a distraction in the Jaguars’ locker room.

“What Urban Meyer has to understand is there’s going to be people in that building and in that locker room that’s not going to like it if they sign him,” Johnson said before the deal was made official. “And that could potentially fracture something that you’re trying to build. It’s not going to bridge a gap. It’s going to cause a gap in that bridge with that locker room.”

The jury is still out on whether Tebow will be a successful tight end. What we do know, however, is that he draws a crowd.

NFL fans will most likely get to see Tebow in action when preseason games begin in August.