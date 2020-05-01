Report: Jaguars Add Major Veteran Running Back In Free Agency

So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had success in moving star running back Leonard Fournette. That didn’t stop the team from adding a new option at the position, in former Washington Redskins third-down back Chris Thompson.

When healthy, Thompson is a very productive player out of the backfield. Last year, he played in 11 games, accumulating 516 total yards on 6.5 yards per touch.

Thompson is as much a pass-catching option out of the backfield, as a running threat. In his career, he has 250 rushes and 221 receptions, and averages 6.4 yards per touch. He topped out with a career best season in 2017, putting up 804 total yards from scrimmage, six touchdowns, and averaging 7.8 yards per touch.

The Jaguars signing Chris Thompson doesn’t really mean much for the team’s attempts to move Fournette, if that is still a pursuit. The two are much different backs, and could probably coexist pretty seamlessly, if Jacksonville shifts gears on the former LSU star. With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we’ll see how much traction those rumors have ahead of the season.

RB Chris Thompson is signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars, per source. Good pass-catching option out of the backfield for Gardner Minshew. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2020

Chris Thompson will be joining just his second NFL team. The 29-year old back was a fifth-round pick by the Redskins back in 2013, and has been with the team ever since.

He hit free agency after finishing out a two-year, $7 million deal with Washington. The Redskins still have future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on the roster, as well as former LSU star Derrius Guice, who they hope is finally ready to take on an RB1 workload this year after a string of unfortunate injuries.

Other backs on that roster include former Seattle Seahawk J.D. McKissic, who occupies a similar role to Thompson, new draftee Antonio Gibson out of Memphis, who plays both back and wide receiver, and former college stars Bryce Love and Peyton Barber.

[Jeremy Fowler]