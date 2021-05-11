Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Tim Tebow

Over the past few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars have received some criticism for their decision to sign Tim Tebow.

The former Florida quarterback is making a comeback to the NFL as a tight end. After winning a playoff game as a starting quarterback years ago, it’s been quite a journey for Tebow.

Now he’s back in the NFL and trying to make a 53-man roster for the first time since he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2015 season. That angered plenty of fans and media members who think his playing days are behind him.

One of those media members is FS1 host Colin Cowherd who thinks it’s time for someone else to get a chance.

“Tim Tebow did realize his dream. He started a brief time and won a playoff game. That’s it…It’s time for somebody to tell him, ‘It’s time to get a real job,'” Cowherd said about Tebow.

Following his exit from the Eagles in 2015, Tebow made a run at a professional baseball career. He played for the New York Mets minor league system for a few years before hanging up his cleats.

In addition to that, he’s been a college football analyst for ESPN. There are plenty of opportunities for Tebow in media, but he’s giving the NFL one last go.