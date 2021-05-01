Colin Cowherd‘s been preaching all off-season that NFL teams listen to his player evaluations. We found that hard to believe, until now.

Just minutes ahead of day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Cowherd released a video. In the video, he hyped up former USC star Jay Tufele and basically hinted he’d be shocked if the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had the first pick of the fifth round, didn’t draft him.

“Interesting story on Jay Tufele, who’s still available as we start day three of the draft,” Cowherd began. “Tufele was a four- of five-star recruit out of Utah. Urban Meyer wanted him bad. I’m not insinuating the Jags are taking him. But Tufele went to USC, very productive early, despite the fact the defensive-line unit was not particularly well-coached. … Big body, best defensive lineman left on the board. … He’s good. Big, physical, good kid.”

Well, Cowherd’s interestingly-timed prediction came true. The Jaguars drafted Tufele, taking a shot on a player many believe was flying under the radar throughout the 2021 NFL Draft.

Take a look.

And here’s the Jaguars’ official draft announcement, which also includes a quote from Jay Tufele in which he says how excited he is to finally team up with Urban Meyer.

Is Colin Cowherd secretly an NFL Draft genius? Maybe we underestimated the sports media celebrity.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are having a terrific draft. They secured their new franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and then reunited him with his former Clemson teammate in star running back Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson teammates will be tasked with helping Urban Meyer get things turned around in Jacksonville. Jay Tufele may play a critical role, as well.