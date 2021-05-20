After nearly two weeks of rumors involving the former quarterback, Tim Tebow is officially back in the NFL: this time as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans got their first look at Tebow when he took the field for the Jaguars this afternoon. He took the field wearing the No. 85 jersey for the Jaguars – who featured Tebow’s jersey on their website alongside first-round rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

While fans are intrigued to see what Tebow can do on the field as a tight end, not everyone is on board with the signing. Count FS1 host Colin Cowherd among those who aren’t thrilled.

“If Derek Jeter, 8 years after leaving the sport came back & said he wanted to be a catcher, we’d make fun of him,” Cowherd said. “I have nothing against Tebow. He’s just bad at pro football.”

Tebow is arguably the greatest college football quarterback of all-time, winning two national titles as a member of the Florida Gators. He struggled to bring that success to the NFL and last played for the Philadelphia Eagles until he was released before the start of the 2015 season.

Now he re-unites with former Florida head coach Urban Meyer at the NFL level.

We’ll have to wait and see if his move to tight end works out. But first, he’ll try to make the roster.