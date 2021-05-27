Urban Meyer reportedly foresees using Tim Tebow in a Taysom Hill-like role for the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming season. FS1’s Colin Cowherd isn’t buying it.

Hill, of course, plays all over the field for the New Orleans Saints. He’s played snaps at quarterback, tight end, H-back and has even spent some time on special teams.

Meyer reportedly wants to use Tebow in a similar fashion as to how the Saints use Hill. ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini admitted as much on Thursday.

Russini said during ESPN’s Get Up! on Thursday Meyer brought Tebow to Jacksonville for two reasons: to help build a stronger culture and use Tebow like Hill.

“They think that Urban Meyer purposely brought Tebow in, 1.) to set the culture, the competitiveness—we know he’s a new NFL head coach here—trying to set the tone for the culture,” Russini said. “But the bigger story, I think, that is the most interesting part of this, is that there are those in the league that Urban Meyer brought Tebow in to play quarterback, that Taysom Hill role, using him in that Wildcat that we’ve seen Urban Meyer use in the past.”

Some believe Tebow can have success with Meyer coaching him. Cowherd thinks otherwise.

First off, Tebow isn’t as good an athlete as Hill. The Saints’ swiss-army knife runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, and Tebow will be turning 34 later this year.

Tim Tebow is not Taysom Hill: "Taysom runs a 4.4. In August, Tebow will be 34… They have nothing in common." — @ColinCowherd

The Tim Tebow-Taysom Hill comparisons have probably gone a bit too far this off-season. But we’re not going to discredit Urban Meyer’s ability to get the most out of his players.