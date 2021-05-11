Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is giving Tim Tebow, his former star quarterback at Florida, another opportunity in the NFL. Colin Cowherd isn’t a fan of the decision.

A Tebow NFL comeback has been in the works for a while now. He tried out for the Jaguars earlier this year, and clearly impressed while doing so.

The Jaguars are signing Tebow as a tight end, not a quarterback, though. While chances are slim he even makes the active 53-man roster for the 2021 season, some believe he could fulfill a Taysom Hill-like role for the Jacksonville offense. We’ll have to wait to find out.

Regardless, Cowherd isn’t the biggest fan of Meyer’s decision to bring Tebow to Jacksonville. The FS1 analyst thinks he’ll be too disruptive for a team needing a quiet off-season.

“I don’t love it,” Cowherd said on Monday evening, via The Volume. “I think Urban Meyer made a mistake trying to hire a college athletic trainer he had to immediately dismiss. He didn’t understand the temperature of the room. I think he doesn’t quite understand Tebow’s NBA fan-base is living in a parallel universe. This feels like a college coach that doesn’t quite understand the Tebow disruptiveness that could happen if Trevor Lawrence struggles. Tebow’s not a franchise quarterback. He’s a third-string guy. Good for the locker room. Good work ethic. Don’t love the move, but I do believe Tebow deserves, at some point, to be on an NFL team.”

Check out Cowherd’s full commentary on the Tebow signing in the video below.

COLIN IN THE CAR! Instant reaction to the news of Tim Tebow being close to signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ilbQeuYImm — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 10, 2021

Does Tim Tebow deserve another shot in the NFL? Probably not. He hasn’t played live NFL football in nine years. But if there’s any coach that can help Tebow find success, it’s Urban Meyer.

Meyer helped Tebow become a Heisman winner during their time with the Gators. A reunion between the two could spark unexpected success.