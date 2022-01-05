Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future.

While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes the Jacksonville Jaguars should make him their top priority. In fact, Cowherd would hire Harbaugh tomorrow if he was in charge of the Jaguars.

“I think he would be the No. 1 choice [for a lot of teams],” Cowherd said. “I would hire him in Jacksonville tomorrow. I don’t care if they already had a college coach. I don’t care.”

Cowherd raved about Harbaugh’s track record and ability to win everywhere he goes.

“He’s four for four in his career – San Diego, Stanford, 49ers, Michigan. He took over a mess, and within three years, they were all outstanding.”

The 2021 season will go down as a nightmare for the Jaguars due to all the drama that surrounded them.

It’s imperative Jacksonville finds the right coach who can get the best out of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The front office can’t afford to botch this process.

Harbaugh would bring stability and energy to the Jaguars, but there’s no indication he’s on their radar. What we do know, however, is that Jim Caldwell, Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore and Doug Pederson are.