College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people.

The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.

While the incident – ill-intentioned or not – is unlikely to get Meyer into any real trouble, it’s yet another drop in a rapidly filling bucket of things going wrong in Jacksonville. And for Dan Wolken of USA Today, it could be whittling at any safety nets he might have if he leaves.

Wolken took to Twitter and said that each of these stories are reducing the number of college football programs that Meyer might go back to. At this point, he doesn’t believe Meyer will return.

There’s a lot of agreement with Wolken’s sentiment on Twitter too:

But others believe that there’s at least a few programs that will give the three-time national champion a look:

Urban Meyer is just 2-11 as head coach of the Jaguars. Not even contemporary failed coaches like Bobby Petrino or Nick Saban were that terrible during in the first years of their ill-fated NFL runs.

Week after week it looks like Meyer is simply in over his head in Jacksonville. Maybe he’ll turn things around, but the best bet is that he doesn’t see out his contract with the team.

The far more interesting proposition is whether Meyer can find a job in college football after all of this chaos.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.