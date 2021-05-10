The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Jaguars Moves

Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship GameGLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow have officially reunited on the football sideline (at least for now) for the first time in over a decade.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach signed his former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from Florida as a tight end and the college football world is intrigued. Tebow will now attempt to make the final 53-man roster after over five years out of the NFL.

As a quarterback at Florida, Tim Tebow became an icon, winning two national titles under Meyer. But he failed to meet expectations in the NFL as a first-round pick despite a miracle run in 2011 with the Denver Broncos.

Now that he’s reunited with Meyer, college football fans are intrigued by the possibilities. Some joked this may open the door for some of Meyer’s other college proteges like Braxton Miller or JT Barrett.

Tebow last played in the NFL in 2012 as a gadget player in Rex Ryan’s New York Jets. He bounced around the NFL for another couple of years after that before leaving the NFL.

In recent years he’s worked as an analyst while trying his hand at professional baseball. But after failing to reach the MLB, he retired from the sport earlier this year.

Now he’s back in the NFL, albeit as a tryout player. But it’s hard to imagine Meyer cutting someone he admires and respects as much as Tebow.

As shocking as it is to have Tebow back in the NFL, it may be more shocking now if he doesn’t ultimately make the team.


