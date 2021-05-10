College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Jaguars Moves

Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow have officially reunited on the football sideline (at least for now) for the first time in over a decade.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach signed his former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from Florida as a tight end and the college football world is intrigued. Tebow will now attempt to make the final 53-man roster after over five years out of the NFL.

As a quarterback at Florida, Tim Tebow became an icon, winning two national titles under Meyer. But he failed to meet expectations in the NFL as a first-round pick despite a miracle run in 2011 with the Denver Broncos.

Now that he’s reunited with Meyer, college football fans are intrigued by the possibilities. Some joked this may open the door for some of Meyer’s other college proteges like Braxton Miller or JT Barrett.

One way or another, the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville is not going to be boring. https://t.co/uTQLZ5zKEj — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 10, 2021

The Urban Meyer NFL experience is exceeding even my expectations. Everything is on the table now. Josh Harris, Chris Leak, Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett are all in play. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 10, 2021

Not really that surprised with Urban Meyer being there now. Will be interesting to see if he can play TE, although there are tons of more experienced, better TE options out there. https://t.co/s6fX8ywIOC — XFLXTRAPOINTS (@xflxtrapoints) May 10, 2021

Tebow last played in the NFL in 2012 as a gadget player in Rex Ryan’s New York Jets. He bounced around the NFL for another couple of years after that before leaving the NFL.

In recent years he’s worked as an analyst while trying his hand at professional baseball. But after failing to reach the MLB, he retired from the sport earlier this year.

Now he’s back in the NFL, albeit as a tryout player. But it’s hard to imagine Meyer cutting someone he admires and respects as much as Tebow.

As shocking as it is to have Tebow back in the NFL, it may be more shocking now if he doesn’t ultimately make the team.