Colts Tight End Reveals His Advice For Tim Tebow

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox knows a little bit about what Tim Tebow is going through as he tries to convert to the position. Alie-Cox did not play organized football after his freshman year of high school; he was a basketball standout at VCU before giving it a shot on the gridiron after college. The Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he has since carved out a role as a tight end. Tebow has never played tight end, and hasn’t even played in an NFL game in nine years. He’s currently trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars at his new position. In an interview with TMZ Sports this weekend, Alie-Cox provided some advice to Tebow about making the switch. “The tight end position, you have to learn how to block,” Alie-Cox said. “You have to catch passes. The protection — the little things like that. So, it’s a lot that goes into it. It’s a lot of mental.”

Alie-Cox went on to say that Tebow is “a hard worker” and he “wouldn’t put it past him” to be successful at tight end. Tebow still has a long way to go to actually make the 53-man roster, but he’s reportedly held his own so far.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect the first time I saw him working out at tight end, but he didn’t look out of place,” ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco said following minicamp, via 247Sports. “He looked like he belonged. His fundamentals need work and his footwork is a little bit slow and he’s getting some coaching after every drill there, but if people were expecting him to look like he didn’t know what he was doing, that’s not the case.”