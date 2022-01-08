Current Jaguars GM Reportedly “Big Supporter” Of 1 Coaching Candidate

At some point following the national title game between Alabama and Georgia, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will interview for a new job.

According to multiple reports, O’Brien will interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars job next week. Jacksonville, which fired head coach Urban Meyer, has already interviewed several candidates.

However, if the latest report is to be believed, O’Brien might be the favorite. According to a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is a “big supporter” of O’Brien.

Here’s more, via CBS Sports:

Beleaguered Trent Baalke remains Jaguars general manager entering Week 18 despite massive fan unrest, and he continues to have a considerable role in the team’s ongoing coaching search. As reported first last week, Baalke is a big supporter of former Texans coach Bill O’Brien and, sources said, has proposed to ownership that pairing him with Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator could give the franchise the best chance of reversing its fortunes.

The latter part of the report suggests Vic Fangio could go with O’Brien as the team’s defensive coordinator. However, he’s currently still the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

It’s unclear if Denver plans to move on just yet. If they do, Fangio will be the most-coveted defensive coordinator on the market.

Jacksonville has several top candidates on the board. The team reportedly interviewed Doug Pederson, Dave Caldwell and plans to interview former Jaguars quarterback Byron Leftwich.

Who will the team hire? We’ll find out soon.