Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Head Coaching Job Today

In four years as a top offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore has rapidly risen through the NFL coaching ranks. And that could see him get a top job this year.

According to Jacksonville Jaguars insider Eugene Frenette, Moore is interviewing with the Jaguars today. Though he won’t have the Jaguars all to himself today as Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is also interviewing for the job.

Kellen Moore is in his third year as the Cowboys offensive coordinator after initially joining the team as quarterbacks coach in 2018. Moore played the final three seasons of his NFL career in Dallas and was brought on staff by former head coach Jason Garrett.

But Moore wasn’t forced out along with Garrett after his firing in 2019. He was kept on staff and retained his job under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Under Moore’s guidance, the Cowboys have had a top 10 passing offense in each of his three seasons. In two of those seasons, the Cowboys’ offense has been top two.

Kellen Moore will be interviewing with Jaguars today, and also Byron Leftwich via Zoom. Teams don’t like doing more than one interview a day, but schedule was such that it had to be done. #Jaguars — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 7, 2022

At 33 years old, Kellen Moore would be the youngest head coach in the NFL if hired this year. He’s one year younger than Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Moore would be almost the opposite of the kind of coach the Jaguars just fired in Urban Meyer. While Meyer had decades of college experience but no NFL experience, Moore is almost half Meyer’s age with all of his (albeit limited) coaching experience in the NFL.

But more importantly, Moore is a QB guru – which the Jaguars need more than anything right now.

It would be an interesting match if the Jaguars go with Moore, that’s for sure.