Dan Mullen Gives Thoughts On Urban Meyer Joining Jaguars

Few coaches got to see Urban Meyer ascend through the college football hierarchy as closely as Dan Mullen did. Now that his former boss is heading to the NFL, Mullen has some thoughts on how Meyer will fare.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Florida coach was intrigued by the idea of his former boss succeeding with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He pointed out that Meyer “surrounds himself with great people” and could potentially be one of the great college-to-NFL success stories.

But Mullen also invoked the comparison of Bill Belichick’s disappointing tenure with the Browns versus his wildly successful one with the Patriots. Mullen could be hinting that Meyer might not succeed with the Jaguars, but will succeed elsewhere.

“We’re going to have to see. Obviously, Urban is a great football coach,” Mullen said, via 247Sports. “He surrounds himself with great people. Let’s see how that works. You can look at a lot of different coaches in a lot of different areas. Whether it’s NFL to NFL or college to the NFL, NFL back to college.

“There’s a lot of different circumstances that go on within organizations on why that didn’t work… I don’t know that everybody jumped up and down about Bill Belichick with the Browns, but Bill Belichick with the Patriots, pretty good.”

Everything Dan Mullen said at his first spring presser, including rumors about NFL interest: https://t.co/LCx0x7ZRh0 pic.twitter.com/456pedkdEw — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 17, 2021

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars have plenty of room to pull off a quick turnaround in 2021. They have tons of cap space, the No. 1 overall pick (which will be used on Trevor Lawrence), and a few players that can serve as building blocks.

But we’ve seen coaches go to good situations and fail before. Just because Meyer is one of the all-time great college coaches doesn’t mean he’ll thrive in the NFL – not off the bat at least.

How successful will Urban Meyer be with the Jacksonville Jaguars?