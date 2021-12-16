Darrell Bevell Reveals What Happened With Urban Meyer Yesterday

Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars organization have been forced to answer a multitude of questions about Urban Meyer, following the head coach’s firing early on Thursday morning.

The latest to step up to the mic is interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Bevell, who joined Meyer’s staff as the Jaguars offensive coordinator for 2021, fielded questions from reporters on Thursday, following his first practice as Jacksonville’s head coach. The 51-year-old revealed a bit more about the events that transpired on Wednesday before Meyer was ultimately canned.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Bevell confirmed that Meyer left the Jaguars facility after practice yesterday rather abruptly and did not return. Bevell and the other assistants were in the dark about his impending sacking and prepped for this weekend’s game against the Houston Texans without him on Wednesday afternoon.

Darrell Bevell confirms that Urban Meyer left the Jaguars facility after practice yesterday and never returned, leaving staff to prep without him. Heard they were in the dark as to where he was and what was happening. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 16, 2021

Given the antics that have transpired in Jacksonville over the last few months, many of which Meyer has been at the center of, the head coach’s abrupt departure seems to be par for the course.

Even more abrupt than his firing was Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars. A three-time national champion at the college level, the 57-year-old lasted just 13 games at the helm and posted a 2-11 record. He becomes just the fourth coach since the 1970 merger to not finish his first NFL season.

However, his on-the-field performance won’t be what fans remember about Meyer’s stint in the NFL. A series of unsavory stories about what the Jaguars head coach did when games weren’t being played will be the legacy he leaves behind in Jacksonville.

Bevell will now hold the interim job for the the Jaguars final four games of the 2021 regular season. He’ll inherit a stumbling team and a fractured organization, but will have to do his best to end the year on a high note.