Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jaguars Firing Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer didn’t even last a full season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday morning, the team officially parted ways with him.

A few hours after the Jaguars announced the move, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard went on Twitter to share his brief thoughts on Meyer’s first – and potentially last – year in the NFL.

Let’s just say Howard isn’t a fan of the way Meyer handled things in Jacksonville.

“When one of his first decisions was to hire Chris Doyle, I knew where this was headed,” Howard said. “There is nothing he did in Jacksonville that he wouldn’t have gotten away with in Gainesville or Columbus. It’s hard to blame Urban for being Urban.”

When one of his first decisions was to hire Chris Doyle,I knew where this was headed. There is nothing he did in Jacksonville that he wouldn't have gotten away with in Gainesville or Columbus. It's hard to blame Urban for being Urban. https://t.co/G5AfdTdsIQ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 16, 2021

Despite numerous accusations of Doyle making racist remarks and bullying players during his time at Iowa, Meyer still hired him as the Jaguars’ director of sports performance.

Meyer eventually released a statement on Doyle’s resignation, but the damage was already done.

“I saw the impact of the decision and the distraction it caused,” Meyer said at that time. “The most important part of the organization is and always will be our players, and I just — we both felt, we all felt, when I say both, Trent and myself, and then Chris Doyle felt it was best, that this team didn’t need [any distractions].”

Unfortunately, Meyer made a few more mistakes during his time with the Jaguars. That’s why the organization ultimately felt the need to fire him before their Week 15 matchup.